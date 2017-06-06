Augmented reality on the iPhone is going to be amazing. Here's what's possible

I used the technology when I was buying a TV. Amazon has an app for Tango that lets you shop for TVs while also seeing how they look on your TV stand. In this case, I was trying to find the right size to fit on my fireplace mantel. Sixty-five inches was too large, and I could tell that just by peering through my somewhat magical augmented reality smartphone from the couch. Eventually I decided to move down to 42 inches, which fit better.

Augmented reality, simply by its definition, means augmenting our actual reality with digital information. You might use your smartphone and point it at a restaurant where software could suddenly pull up a menu and reviews. Or maybe you'd point it at a flower and learn more about the particular species in your garden, thanks to information that appears right on your smartphone screen.

These are the sorts of things augmented reality can enable. Apple's ARKit will give developers the tools to build new experiences on the iPhone and iPad, even the ones we already own. Look for the new AR apps sometime around this fall when Apple launches its new mobile operating system, iOS 11.