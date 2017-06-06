'Shark Tank' investor Barbara Corcoran on the surprising person who taught her to succeed

"Shark Tank" investor and real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran runs a $6 billion company — but she didn't learn the secrets to professional success in business school.

In an interview with The New York Times, Corcoran explains how it was her mother, a working-class homemaker who raised 10 children in a two-bedroom house in New Jersey, who gave her the tools to be productive and focused throughout her career.

For one, Corcoran's mother made sure she knew that diligence matters.

"My mother would have made a great drill sergeant," she tells The New York Times. "She had amazing organizational systems. She had two sock drawers in the kitchen. The upper drawer had a blue label that said 'Boys,' and the bottom drawer was a pink label that said 'Girls.' Inside the boys' drawer were navy socks, all one size. The girls' socks were all white, all one size."

In her 20s, Corcoran worked long shifts as a waitress and a receptionist before going into real estate, the field that would make her a multi-millionaire.

At age 23, when many people today are still saving to move out of their parents' home, Corcoran took a $1,000 gift from her then-boyfriend and started building a business empire.