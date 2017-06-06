Bernie Sanders made more than $1 million last year—here's how much it takes to be in the top 1%

Here's a look at the richest earners in the US and UK Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 | 11:18 AM ET | 00:48

Just how much do you have to pull in to join the champion of the working class in the 1 percent club?

According to a 2013 Economic Policy Institute report, "a family needs an income of $389,436." In affluent metropolitan areas, however, the threshold is much higher. In New York City, for example, you need an annual income of $672,795 to be in the 1 percent. In San Francisco, it's $785,946.

Keep in mind that these numbers just represent the threshold — the average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.15 million.

People in the rest of the nation, on the other hand, earn an average of $45,567 a year. That means, in 2013, "the top 1 percent of families earned 25.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent," the EPI reports.

