Caution prevails but the stock market still hovers near record highs

Barely an hour after a news report about a top secret National Security Agency document on Russian hacking, the Justice Department announced charges against a 25-year-old government contractor who a senior federal official says was the leaker of the document. (NBC News)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said today, traveling in New Zealand, that President Donald Trump told him the dispute over the Russia investigations should not undermine Washington's efforts to rebuild relations with Moscow. (Reuters)

President Trump will not invoke executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before Congress Thursday in a highly-anticipated appearance since Trump unexpectedly fired him last month. (NBC News)

The president meets House and Senate leaders at the White House this afternoon to plot a course on health care and tax reform. He also hosts a dinner with lawmakers to brief them on his foreign trip last month and discuss foreign policy. (WSJ)

The Trump administration plans to nominate Joseph Otting, a former banking associate of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as comptroller of the currency. With Senate confirmation likely to take months, an interim OCC head is expected to be named. (CNBC)

America's top diplomat in China, who was awaiting his replacement later this month, has reportedly resigned over President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from a landmark climate change treaty. (NBC News)

Tesla (TSLA) holds its annual shareholders meeting today, with the focus on the start of production for the mass-market Model 3 sedan and any comments from CEO Elon Musk about the president's exit from the Paris climate accord. (CNBC)

When General Motors (GM) holds its annual meeting in Detroit today, the big question will be how much, or little, support was received by Greenlight Capital's proposal to split GM into two stocks. The automaker has come out against the proposal. (CNBC)

Retailing legend Mickey Drexler is stepping down from his role as CEO of J.Crew. The 72-year-old will be replaced by former West Elm president James Brett in July. Drexler will remain chairman. The shakeup comes as J.Crew works to refinance its debt and reconnect with consumers. (CNBC)

Following Apple's (AAPL) announcements Monday of a Amazon Echo competitor, and a series of new features and updates for Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, former first lady Michelle Obama appears at the developers conference today. (Press release)

Green Dot (GDOT) is working with Apple on the Apple Pay Cash card, a digital debit card, as part of the new money-transfer service announced at Apple's WWDC event on Monday. Green Dot provides prepaid payment cards. (Recode)

Amazon (AMZN) is cutting its month-to-month cost of Prime, which includes free shipping and video streaming, nearly in half to $5.99 for people who receive government assistance. The yearly $99 membership remains the same. (AP)

Acorda (ACOR) reported significantly positive results in a trial involving a new drug for Parkinson's disease. Acorda plans to file a new drug application in the U.S. by the end of the second quarter. The stock was soaring about 10 percent in the premarket. (Press Release)