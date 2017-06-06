Cramer: People always say Apple's new devices like HomePod are 'stupid,' and then buy them

If you thought the premium price tag on Apple's new speaker would stop consumers from buying it, think again, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

"Whatever Apple does people say they're stupid and then they go buy it," Cramer said on "Squawk Box," the morning after Apple unveiled its new speaker, called HomePod, during WWDC 2017 on Monday.

The speaker will launch this December in white or gray and will cost $349. The home device will compete with Amazon's $179.99 Echo device and the $109 Google Home.

On "Squawk on the Street," Cramer said consumers will also buy the new speaker simply because it is part of the Apple universe.

"The Apple family is so big, that I think you tend to want to buy people something that is part of it," he said. "You second guess it after you buy it."

Disclosure: Jim Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.