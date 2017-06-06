Cramer's lightning round: You're playing with fire with this heavily shorted stock

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Teladoc: "It's at a 52-week high and there's a gigantic short position. If they miss, it'll be cut in half. I think you're playing with fire with Teladoc."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "OK, I think the move has been made. Again — this is interesting — we've got another heavily shorted stock where I think that people keep thinking that great, great things can happen. I say ka-ching, ka-ching."

Sirius XM: "I like the stock very much, and every time it gets downgraded, it goes higher. What does that tell you?"

Nabors Industries: "No, you're a bottom feeder. You're a flounder. I say no, man. The hook is in you. We're staying away from Nabors."

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation: "Keep looking. Don't pull the trigger. We like Tyson [Foods]. We think it went down too much after that last quarter, which wasn't that bad."

Shopify: "This thing's amazing. This is an online platform that is working. No one believes in Shopify except for me. I've been behind this thing for 30 [basis] points. I'm not quitting."

Energy Transfer Partners: "The guy who runs it, Kelcy Warren, he rolls the dice. He feels like he's in Wynn [or] Las Vegas Sands with this company. I say absolutely not. I don't want you to touch it. Never reach for yield. It ain't worth it."

Energous Corp: "Oh, man. Another speculative power company. You know what? I want them to come on, explain this. I mean, they've had losses as far as the eye can see. It's way too speculative for me."

Puma Biotechnology: "I think you wanted to know about that last week before it went up about 30 percent. When it's up 168 percent, it's too high for me. I've got to say ixnay to Puma."

