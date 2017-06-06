Daymond John's 5 best Shark Tank deals

Daymond John first became an entrepreneur as a six-year-old in Hollis, Queens. He started selling pencils in school and graduated to shoveling snow and raking leaves. He made his name in fashion in the early 1990s with apparel maker FUBU, which has grown into a $6 billion company, according to his blog. Since then, he's become involved in a diverse group of businesses, most famously through his investments on Shark Tank .

Whether it's bow ties, barbecue or belts, John, who will be speaking at the iCONIC conference in New York City on June 7, has profited handsomely from partnerships he formed during his eight seasons on the popular reality series. Here's a roundup of the deals that yielded the biggest returns.