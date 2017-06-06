Early movers: GM, HDS, LE, MIK, GIII, THO, ACOR, RBS, BBRY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

General Motors – Shareholders will vote today on a proposal by investor David Einhorn to create two different classes of GM stock, one focusing on growth, the other on dividends. The annual meeting will also see a vote for company directors, with Einhorn's Greenlight Capital having nominated three board candidates.

HD Supply Holdings – The industrial distributor earned an adjusted 63 cents per share for its latest quarter, three cents a share below estimates. Revenue beat forecasts. Separately, the company announced a deal to sell its Waterworks business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 billion in cash. Waterworks is a distributor of water, sewer, and storm prevention products.

Lands' End – The apparel retailer lost 24 cents per share for its latest quarter, two cents a share wider than expected. Revenue also missed forecasts. Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent during the quarter, which the company pointed to as an encouraging sign.

Michaels Cos. – The arts and crafts retailer missed estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 38 cents per share. Revenue was also shy of estimates as comparable-store sales fell 1.2 percent. The company said that although it's pleased with current trends, a weakened Canadian dollar will impact its full-year results.

G-III Apparel – The parent of apparel brands like DKNY, Wilsons Leather, and Calvin Klein lost 18 cents per share for its latest quarter, but that was less than half the 40-cent-a-share loss anticipated by analysts. Revenue beat estimates and the company raised its full-year forecast. G-III said it continues to make progress in cutting costs and that its strong brand portfolio is performing well in a challenging environment.

Thor Industries – The recreational vehicle maker earned $2.02 per share for its latest quarter, beating consensus estimates of $1.89 a share. Revenue also topped forecasts, and Thor said economic conditions remain favorable for continued industry growth.

Acorda Therapeutics – The drugmaker reported significantly positive results in a trial involving a new drug for Parkinson's disease. Acorda plans to file a new drug application in the U.S. by the end of the second quarter.

Royal Bank of Scotland – A majority of claimants has reportedly accepted a proposed settlement in a lawsuit accusing the bank of misleading investors during a $16 billion capital raise during the financial crisis in 2008. Reuters reports that the settlement comes after days of intense talks delayed the start of a trial, which would now be avoided.

Microchip Technology – The company raised its first-quarter guidance for both sales and profits, based on improved strength in its business and in industry conditions. The electronic components maker did say that it is adding capacity amid increased demand but that it could take a year for inventories and lead times to return to more normal levels.

BlackBerry – BlackBerry is downplaying news that automaker Toyota is moving to rival software for its vehicle consoles. BlackBerry said its focus is shifting to the fast-growing autonomous driving market.

Perrigo – Chief Executive Officer John Hendrickson is planning to retire. No timetable was given, but Hendrickson said he would stay on until a replacement was found, and then for an additional 60-day transition period. Hendrickson became the drugmaker's CEO last April after Joseph Papa left to take the top spot at Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Tesla – Tesla will resume selling rooftop solar panels in Nevada, 18 months after halting sales in that state. That comes after lawmakers reinstated an abandoned policy that required utilities to purchase excess electric power from customers.

Dish Network – The satellite TV provider was ordered by a judge to pay $280 million in penalties to the federal government and four states in an eight-year-old lawsuit involving telemarketing robocalls.

Casey's General Stores – Casey's reported quarterly profit of 76 cents per share, short of consensus estimates. The convenience store operator also gave a lower-than-expected forecast for the full year, although it did also announce a dividend increase.

Paccar – Paccar was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at UBS, with the firm also increasing its price target for the truck maker's stock to $75 from $66. UBS cites more positive conditions in the trucking market.

Green Dot – Green Dot is working with Apple on the Apple Pay cash card announced yesterday at Apple's WWDC event, according to a Recode report. Green Dot is a provider of prepaid payment cards.