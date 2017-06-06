How Marcus Lemonis helped this struggling drum maker to the stars hit the big time

With musicians like Lady Gaga and Green Day banging on their handmade drums, SJC Custom Drums had a reputation for being among the best. But despite buzz from those big name acts, the company couldn't stop hemorrhaging money. So in 2014, SJC sought out The Profit's Marcus Lemonis and, thanks to his help, the company's now marching to the beat of a different tune. Take a look at the company's journey from basement business to boutique behemoth.