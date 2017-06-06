Michael Moore launches TrumpiLeaks to encourage spilling secrets

President Donald Trump wants to stop leaks. Michael Moore wants to create more.

The documentary filmmaker sent an email encouraging recipients to leak information about the president using his new page, TrumpiLeaks, a pun on WikiLeaks. The website guides users to encrypted messaging apps, an encrypted email address and a mailing address so they can secretly send information, documents, photographs, video and audio recordings.

Moore has long been a vocal opponent of Trump. In the email, Moore wrote that the president thinks, acts and has stated that he is above the law, and it's "our patriotic duty" to act.

"From the time you opened this letter to the time you get to the bottom of it, there's a decent chance that our President will have violated the constitution, obstructed justice, lied to the American people, encouraged or supported acts of violence, or committed some horrible mistake that would've ended any other politician's career (or sent you or I to jail)," Moore wrote. "And just like all the times he's done so in the past, he will get away with it."

Moore applauded past whistleblowers, including Edward Snowden, and appealed to readers to follow their lead.

"Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny," Moore wrote.

The website's debut comes as the filmmaker is in the midst of working on a new documentary about Trump.

The White House did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.