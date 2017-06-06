Even more so, it seems like a few winners will take it all. According to Mewawalla, all the big themes that are coming out in the next two years, are benefitting the big ones much more than the broad tech sector.

Take cloud computing for example, which requires huge investment by the likes of Google, Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft. Similarly, AR (augmented reality), or autonomous vehicles require big data sets, which is why Microsoft bought LinkedIn or why IBM bought Proven Health Analytics.

Mewawalla adds that he has a "buy" rating on all FANG stocks and does not think any of them are overvalued.



Mark Hawtin, investment director at GAM, goes one step further by saying recently on CNBC that the FANG stocks are still cheap despite hitting consecutive record highs, adding Facebook is the cheapest stock in his portfolio on a price-to-growth basis.

The message from the investment community is clear. Follow the leader, follow this rally. It might be frustrating if you haven't been in it from the start, but it is not too late. This tech rally which has been defying all odds, is here to stay.

Carolin Roth is based in London and is an anchor for Street Signs as well as covering the Swiss market for CNBC. You can follow Carolin on Twitter @CarolinCNBC.