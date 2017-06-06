NFL star Rob Gronkowski and Jay Leno use the same brilliant money saving strategy

Comedian Jay Leno and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski have more in common than multi-million dollar bank account balances.

They're careful when it comes to money. Leno and Gronkowski both view their main source of income as something to be saved rather than spent.

"To this day, I still haven't touched one dime of my signing bonus or NFL contract money," Gronkowski writes in his 2015 book "It's Good to be Gronk." Instead, he lives off his endorsement deals, which have included BodyArmor SuperDrink, Dunkin' Donuts and beef jerky company Oberto.

"I live off my marketing money and haven't blown it on any big-money expensive cars, expensive jewelry or tattoos and still wear my favorite pair of jeans from high school," continues Gronkowski, who signed a six-year, $54 million contract with the Patriots in 2012. That contract also came with an $8 million signing bonus.