Stephen Hawking says a Conservative win in UK election would be a 'disaster'

High-profile physicist Stephen Hawking is voting for the left-wing Labour party on Thursday even though he doesn't think it will win the U.K.'s General Election.

"I'm voting Labour because another five years of Conservative government would be a disaster for the NHS (National Health Service), the police and other public services," Hawking said after meeting his local lawmaker Daniel Zeichner on Monday, according to a report in Cambridge News.

However, the professor said last week that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has not managed to explain his views clearly and that the left-wing party would lose the election, and as a result Corbyn should resign.