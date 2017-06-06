    ×

    Stephen Hawking says a Conservative win in UK election would be a 'disaster'

    High-profile physicist Stephen Hawking is voting for the left-wing Labour party on Thursday even though he doesn't think it will win the U.K.'s General Election.

    "I'm voting Labour because another five years of Conservative government would be a disaster for the NHS (National Health Service), the police and other public services," Hawking said after meeting his local lawmaker Daniel Zeichner on Monday, according to a report in Cambridge News.

    However, the professor said last week that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has not managed to explain his views clearly and that the left-wing party would lose the election, and as a result Corbyn should resign.

    "His heart is in the right place and many of his policies are sound, but he has allowed himself to be portrayed as a left wing extremist," Hawking told The Times newspaper in March.

    Polls over the last few weeks have shown the gap between Conservative leader Theresa May and her Labour opponent narrowing. The Conservative Party has faced tough criticism in this campaign for the austerity measures that was ushered in from 2010, although in its current manifesto it has pledged to increase NHS spending.

