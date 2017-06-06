Tesla is 'definitely' on track to begin Model 3 production next month, Elon Musk says

Tesla is "definitely" on track to begin Model 3 production next month, CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday.

Tesla will also begin letting customers customize their orders, but initially will only offer a choice of color and wheel size. Musk said Tesla will add more options as production ramps up.

Musk delivered his remarks at the company's annual meeting of shareholders in Mountain View, Calif., on Tuesday.

The car will initially come with a single motor, and Musk said the company hopes to offer a dual-motor version "by late this year, but more likely next year."

Musk said there is a long waiting list for the cars, estimating more than a year.

The CEO also reiterated that the company plans to reveal its electric semi truck in September, and estimated that the company will be able to produce the trucks at scale in two years.