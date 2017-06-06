Elon Musk wants to make it easier for city dwellers to own Teslas

Tesla is building a new version of its high-speed Supercharger stations in cities to make it easier for apartment dwellers to own Tesla cars, CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday.

The company is installing a version of its high-speed Superchargers "with slightly less power" in urban areas, to make it more practical for people without their own garages to charge electric cars, Musk said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. They will still have higher output than a normal outlet in a home, Musk added.

Musk said Tesla is still on track to double the number of Superchargers around the world by the end of the year.