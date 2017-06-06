VISIT CNBC.COM

The 3 best jobs for you based on your personality type

Your personality can reveal the type of career you should pursue
Ever wonder if your job actually works well with your personality?

Well, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test may be able to help. Used by businesses to determine employee preferences, it sorts people according to the following eight characteristics:

  • Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I)
  • Sensing (S) or Intuitive (N)
  • Feeling (F) or Thinking (T)
  • Judging (J) or Perceiving (P)

The test has believers in corporate HR departments: Business Insider reports that 80 percent of the Fortune 500, and 89 of Fortune 100 companies, use it for their employees. The goal is to help people succeed at work.

Some scientists question the validity of the test, pointing out that it isn't accurate or rigorous enough to be considered a worthwhile assessment. Moreover, a person's preferences can change upon retaking the test.

Still, some test-takers, and some employers, find its conclusions helpful. For more on the different personality types, check out the MBTI's official website.

The book "Do What You Are: Discover the Perfect Career for You Through the Secrets of Personality Type" aims to help people determine the best jobs for them based on their MBTI typing. Its author, Paul Tieger, is the CEO of SpeedReading People, a company that advises businesses on how to use personality types to increase employee success.

Here are the 16 personality types and the top three jobs for each, according to the book and Business Insider's interview with Tieger:

ESTJ

1. Executive
2. Pharmacist
3. Lawyer

ISTJ

1. Auditor
2. Accountant
3. Chief financial officer

ESFJ

1. Sales representative
2. Nurse / healthcare worker
3. Social worker

ISFJ

1. Dentist
2. Elementary school teacher
3. Librarian

ESTP

1. Detective
2. Banker
3. Investor

ISTP

1. Civil engineer
2. Economist
3. Pilot

ESFP

1. Child welfare counselor
2. Primary care physician
3. Actor

ISFP

1. Fashion designer
2. Physical therapist
3. Massage therapist

ENTJ

1. Executive
2. Lawyer
3. Market research analyst

INTJ

1. Investment banker
2. Personal financial adviser
3. Software developer

ENFJ

1. Advertising executive
2. Public relations specialist
3. Corporate coach / trainer

INFJ

1. Therapist / mental health counselor
2. Social worker
3. HR diversity manager

ENTP

1. Entrepreneur
2. Real estate developer
3. Advertising creative director

INTP

1. Computer programmer / software designer
2. Financial analyst
3. Architect

ENFP

1. Journalist
2. Advertising creative director
3. Consultant

INFP

1. Graphic designer
2. Psychologist / therapist
3. Writer / editor

