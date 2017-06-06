The 3 best jobs for you based on your personality type

Ever wonder if your job actually works well with your personality?

Well, the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test may be able to help. Used by businesses to determine employee preferences, it sorts people according to the following eight characteristics:

Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I)

Sensing (S) or Intuitive (N)

Feeling (F) or Thinking (T)

Judging (J) or Perceiving (P)

The test has believers in corporate HR departments: Business Insider reports that 80 percent of the Fortune 500, and 89 of Fortune 100 companies, use it for their employees. The goal is to help people succeed at work.

Some scientists question the validity of the test, pointing out that it isn't accurate or rigorous enough to be considered a worthwhile assessment. Moreover, a person's preferences can change upon retaking the test.

Still, some test-takers, and some employers, find its conclusions helpful. For more on the different personality types, check out the MBTI's official website.