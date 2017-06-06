The Cambridge Cyber Summit Presented by the Aspen Institute and CNBC to be Held on October 4 in Boston

Second Annual Conference to Focus on New Ways Business and Government Can Collaborate to Secure U.S. Interests

Englewood Cliffs, N.J. and Washington, D.C., June 5, 2017 –CNBC and The Aspen Institute today announced the second annual The Cambridge Cyber Summit on October 4th at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston, MA.

This unique one-day summit brings together top technology leaders, CEOs and government officials to explore the latest in cyber security with a particular focus on how the public and private sectors can work together to safeguard our economic, financial and government assets, while maintaining convenience and protecting privacy. Nearly every week brings new alerts on cybersecurity, highlighting the ever-greater consequences of cyber intrusions to business and even our electoral processes, making these topics that much more vital. This event will include not just high-level policy discussions, but also a special focus on examining lessons learned by key participants during specific cyber incidents.

The Cambridge Cyber Summit is a part of the expanded focus on cybersecurity by both The Aspen Institute and CNBC. CNBC's new franchise, Securing Our Future, includes pertinent TV and Digital content that zeroes in on the latest news from the cybersecurity world. Additionally, The Aspen Institute recently named John Carlin, former Assistant Attorney General for National Security, as the chair of its newly launched Cybersecurity and Technology Program.

Speakers from The Cambridge Cyber Summit in 2016 included: Admiral Michael Rogers, NSA Director; Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (now acting director); Matt Olsen, IronNet Cybersecurity Co-Founder; Alex Pentland of MIT; and Dr. Tom Leighton, Founder and CEO of Akamai Technologies, among others.

The summit will be coupled with special digital content from both CNBC and The Aspen Institute, with live coverage on CNBC before, during and after the summit.

For more information about The Cambridge Cyber Summit go to: CambridgeCyberSummit.com. And, to register to attend go to: https://aspeninstitute.wufoo.com/forms/cambridge-cyber-summit/.

