While each of these suddenly affordable opportunities would tempt a newly minted mega-millionaire, none would be the best initial course of action.

Just look at the history of lottery winners. Many ended up in debt — or worse, went broke because they mismanaged their newfound riches.

Easy money can do that to people. It makes them blind to the proper steps to take to ensure those funds last a lifetime — and, for their loved ones' sake, beyond. Rather than being prudent, many of the suddenly super-rich feel obligated to make that big purchase or, for some reason, agree to provide financial support for a third cousin of their step-brother-in-law.

More from Advice and the Advisor:

One million bucks just isn't as much as it used to be

Millennials' top 10 money mistakes

Take these simple steps to stretch your savings

Instead of visiting that car dealer or travel agent, the first thing anyone lucky enough to win a lottery jackpot should do is find a trusted, qualified financial planner.

Financial planners come in all shapes and sizes, with different credentials, levels of experience, knowledge bases, legal requirements and compensation models. Anyone seeking a planner needs to be armed with the correct questions to ensure that the professional chosen is working in your interest and capable of addressing all your specific financial needs.