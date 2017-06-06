Apple announced iOS 11 during WWDC on Monday. It's chock full of features that will improve the experience on your iPhone and iPad.

It includes new features like support for augmented reality, a new QuickType keyboard that's easier to type with one hand; a revamped News application that puts topics you care about front-and-center; support for indoor maps so you can find yourself around inside of a mall; improved notifications on your lock screen and a new version of Siri that Apple promises will be "even more helpful."

So, can you take advantage of these new features when they roll out in September, or will you need to upgrade your iPhone?

We checked and found out which phones Apple plans to upgrade when it rolls out iOS 11.

Here's the full list:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

Just in case you're curious, here are the iPads that will get upgraded:

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

That's it. If you own an older device, such as an iPhone 5 or the original iPad mini, you won't get the iOS 11 update. If you've been considering upgrading, this means you definitely should.

Staying on the latest version of Apple's mobile software has its benefits, not only in terms of providing new features but also the latest security and privacy updates.