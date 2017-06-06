    ×

    Trader poll: With sell in May out the way, what are you wary of in June?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters at a campaign event in Slough in south-east England on June 6, 2017.
    Ben Stansall | AFP | Getty Images
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses supporters at a campaign event in Slough in south-east England on June 6, 2017.

    The markets appear to be in a risk-off mood this week, ahead of a trio of key risk events due to take place on "Super Thursday."

    First up, voters in the U.K. will head to the polls on June 8. While U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's party is expected to emerge victorious, some opinion polls have suggested the Conservatives could lose their parliamentary majority.

    Stateside, former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a highly-anticipated public hearing. Questions over whether U.S. President Donald Trump tried to influence a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn are expected to surface. Comey was fired from his position at the FBI by U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

    Also in the mix are the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday and uncertainties in the oil markets after Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

