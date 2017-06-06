On two questions over the past week, President Donald Trump illuminated aspects of his character so different from his White House predecessors that Americans have been slow to fully appreciate them.

The first question, arising from the administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, was whether the president believes climate change is a genuine problem or a hoax as he previously claimed. Behind the White House refusal to answer was a simple reality: On issues of public policy, Trump does not have beliefs in any conventional sense.

The second question, was why Trump, after terror attacks in London, would use Twitter to attack that city's mayor and complicate the legal defense of his executive order on travel involving six majority-Muslim countries. The answer: In lieu of beliefs on policy, Trump has impulses — and feels compelled to express them whether they advance his larger goals or not.