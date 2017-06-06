Trump reportedly floats putting solar panels on his border wall

President Donald Trump reportedly pitched putting solar panels on his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Politico and Axios.

During a Tuesday meeting with Republican lawmakers, the president proposed the "idea that the wall could be covered in solar panels and the electricity generated used to pay for the cost," according to Axios, the online news outlet.

It is not clear whether Republicans will push for that feature.

The border wall was a key part of Trump's campaign pledge to crack down on immigration to the U.S. The White House has struggled to secure the funding it wants for the project, as Democrats and some Republicans have questioned why it is necessary.

