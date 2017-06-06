Trump’s UK trip should be canceled, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan

The U.K. government should reassess its invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year, according to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for," Khan told U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 on Monday evening.

"When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong," he said.

On Tuesday morning he reiterated his stance, telling the BBC that "there are so many things Donald Trump is wrong about, and in those circumstances I'm not in favour of a state visit."

Khan's comments came after Trump tweeted about the mayor's reaction to the London attack on Saturday, suggesting the London lawmaker downplayed the terrorist incident. Trump said on Twitter: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed'." Khan responded saying the president had taken his comments out of context.

In a second tweet, Trump said: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement."

U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, was quick in saying that the invitation to the U.S. had been issued and accepted. "I see no reason to rescind it," he said Monday, according to Reuters.

However, the former mayor of London added that Khan was right in reassuring citizens about the presence of armed officers.