Tyson Foods to rally 20% due to its prepared foods business, Barclays says

Investors should buy Tyson Foods because a company transformation will lead to stronger earnings than expected in coming years, according to Barclays, which initiated coverage on the food company with an overweight rating.



"We see Tyson as a leading company in the meat industry, with geographical and product diversification. Moreover, we see as positive the company's plans to grow its prepared foods division and become a broader food service company," analyst Benjamin Theurer wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.