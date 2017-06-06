When May "reluctantly" called the June 8 snap election seven weeks ago, the Conservatives boasted a seemingly unassailable lead over the left-wing Labour. However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has since soared into contention, putting May's election gamble in doubt with just two days to go.

Kallum Pickering, senior U.K. economist at Berenberg, predicted that while the Conservatives still have a 65 percent chance of winning the election, it now appears more likely than not that May would be "embarrassed" by the result.

"Of the 65 percent probability we put on a Conservative win, we see a 30 percent chance they win with a lower majority, a 25 percent chance of a hung parliament and a 10 percent chance of a Labour majority," Pickering said in an email to CNBC.

Britain's prime minister called the election, despite repeatedly saying she would not do so, in an attempt to secure a strong mandate during Brexit negotiations and, presumably, to increase the 17-seat lead that she has in the House of Commons.

In the event of a hung parliament, in which no party would have a clear majority, the U.K. would be thrown into a political deadlock with less than two weeks before formal Brexit talks are due to begin on June 19.

"She didn't need to (call the election), and it looks now as though she has been faulty in her judgment and that's something which will count against her in the polls," David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at OMFIF, told CNBC on Monday.