US Treasurys edge higher as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday morning as investors awaited the release of key economic data and Treasury auctions.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.1555 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.8153 percent.
On the data front, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data for April released at approximately 10 a.m. ET. The U.S. quarterly financial report for the first three months of the year is also due at around the same time.
Tuesday will also see the auction of around $40 billion in 4-week bills.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $49.28 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.36 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.22 a barrel, down 0.4 percent.
Oil prices gyrated around low levels in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors feared multiple Middle Eastern countries cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar could undermine OPEC efforts to curtail a supply overhang.