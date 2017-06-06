Warren Buffett's $74.9 billion fortune could buy him every team in the NFL

Though he chooses to live frugally, Warren Buffett's multibillion-dollar fortune could afford him any number of luxuries.

Buffett's wealth is enough that he could easily snatch up his favorite sports franchise, like his ultra-rich counterparts Paul Allen and Stanley Kroenke. However, as explored on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," Buffett could purchase a whole lot more than that.

Forget buying his favorite team — the Oracle of Omaha can afford to own every team in the entire National Football League. In total, that would set him back around $74.86 billion. As of June 6, Bloomberg estimates Buffett's net worth at $74.9 billion, which would leave him a few million to spare.