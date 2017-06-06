Watch as Trump's economic advisor nominee, Kevin Hassett, gets grilled by Senate

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Economist Kevin Hassett, President Donald Trump's nominee to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, goes before a Senate panel Tuesday for his confirmation hearing.

Hassett, an economist at the think tank American Enterprise Institute, appears before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

If confirmed to the job, Hassett will become one of the top economic advisors to a president who has pushed economic growth as his top priority but has faced many questions about how realistic his goals are.

Hassett previously served as an economist at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, according to AEI. He advised Republican presidential candidates George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney in 2004, 2008 and 2012, respectively.