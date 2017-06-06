    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch as Trump's economic advisor nominee, Kevin Hassett, gets grilled by Senate

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Economist Kevin Hassett, President Donald Trump's nominee to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, goes before a Senate panel Tuesday for his confirmation hearing.

    Hassett, an economist at the think tank American Enterprise Institute, appears before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

    If confirmed to the job, Hassett will become one of the top economic advisors to a president who has pushed economic growth as his top priority but has faced many questions about how realistic his goals are.

    Hassett previously served as an economist at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, according to AEI. He advised Republican presidential candidates George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney in 2004, 2008 and 2012, respectively.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.