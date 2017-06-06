Why Warren Buffett is such an influential leader, according to data

Self-made billionaire Warren Buffett has a serious following as a business leader. And, according to one data scientist, he's a master at communicating effectively and inspiring others to perform.

From motivating over 160 billionaires to give away at least half of their wealth for philanthropic causes to inspiring a $1 million bid just to have lunch with him, Buffett's fans have proven they will go to great lengths to follow in his footsteps.

Michael Toth, a data scientist at Orchard Platform and a former portfolio analyst at BlackRock, has made an effort to read Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder letters for personal growth as an individual investor. While he hopes to eventually read all of them, he used statistical computing to quantify and highlight the Buffett's penchant for positivity over the years.