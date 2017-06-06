Your first trade for Tuesday, June 6

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for early trading.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Square.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of the iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Priceline.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Juno Therapeutics.

