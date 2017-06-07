6 highlights from Comey's opening remarks regarding Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday published his opening remarks for his testimony Thursday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
In his remarks, Comey noted nine one-on-one conversations with President Donald Trump in four months, here are the highlights from his opening remarks regarding Trump.
- Jan. 27, Comey and Trump had dinner where the president declared his expectations for loyalty: "A few moments later, the President said, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.' I didn't move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence."
- Jan. 27, Comey described his concerns about his one-on-one meetings with Trump: "My instincts told me that the one-on-one setting, and the pretense that this was our first discussion about my position, meant the dinner was, at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship. That concerned me greatly, given the FBI's traditionally independent status in the executive branch."
- Feb. 14, in an Oval Office meeting, Comey says: "The President then returned to the topic of Mike Flynn, saying, 'He is a good guy and has been through a lot.' He repeated that Flynn hadn't done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.'"
- Feb. 14, after his one-one-meeting, Comey confirmed that he requested to not meet Trump one-on-one anymore: " Shortly afterwards, I spoke with Attorney General Sessions in person to pass along the President's concerns about leaks. I took the opportunity to implore the Attorney General to prevent any future direct communication between the President and me."
- March 30, Trump called Comey regarding Russia: "He described the Russia investigation as 'a cloud' that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country. He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia. He asked what we could do to 'lift the cloud.'"
- April 11, the last one-on-one conversation Comey had with the president, Trump cryptically told the former FBI director, "Because I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know." Comey says he did not reply or ask what Trump meant by "that thing."