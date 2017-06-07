After-hours buzz: GEF, MYL & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Greif Inc. shares fell more than 9 percent in after-hours trading as second quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts' expectations. The company posted EPS of 67 cents, compared to 74 cents, which was anticipated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Revenue for the quarter was $887 million, falling short of the $891 million expected.

EpiPen maker Mylan's shares fell more than 3 percent in extended trading after the company released a letter that defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS this week as the influential proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to Reuters.

Shares of management services company Okta Inc. rose 3 percent during after-hours trading after reporting a loss of 50 cents per share compared to a loss of 62 cents per share as expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Verint Systems Inc. stock climbed more than 2 percent after hours following the release of its first quarter earnings of 49 cents per versus consensus of 38 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded analysts' expectations, reaching $261 million, compared to $259.7 million.