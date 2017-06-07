Asia seen to open mixed ahead of UK election, Comey testimony; oil sinks

Asian markets looked set for a mixed open Thursday as oil prices plummeted 5 percent overnight and ahead of key risk events later in the day with an early morning set of apparent land-to-ship missiles fired by North Korea in the morning added to the mix.
Oil prices sank after reports of an increase in U.S. crude inventories added to concerns over the global oversupply in oil markets. Brent crude declined 4 percent to settle at $48.06 a barrel while U.S. West Texas International crude fell 5 percent to settle at $45.72.
Ahead, markets are expected to focus on the U.K. election. A recent poll indicated the lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has fallen to just 5 percentage points. Other opinion polls suggest the Conservatives would be able to maintain their parliamentary majority.
Stateside, former FBI Director James Comey is due to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee over whether U.S. President Donald Trump requested him to "drop" a probe into Michael Flynn, the ex-national security advisor. Comey's opening remarks have been released by the committee.
In Asia, futures tipped a higher open for Japanese equities. Nikkei futures in Chicago added 0.08 percent to trade at 20,000 and Osaka futures gained 0.13 percent to trade at 20,010. Both were higher than the Nikkei 225's last close of 19,984.62.
Australian SPI futures edged 0.23 percent lower to trade at 5,654 compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,667.172.
In the U.S., stocks gained on Wall Street as investors digested Comey's opening remarks ahead of his testimony. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.18 percent or 37.46 points to close at 21,173.69, the S&P 500 added 0.16 percent or 3.81 points to finish the session at 2,433.14 and the Nasdaq was higher by 0.36 percent or 22.32 points to close at 6,297.38.
The dollar gained against a basket of rival currencies overnight, off a session low of 96.511, to trade at 96.748 at 6:45 a.m. HK/SIN. The dollar also strengthened to trade against the yen at 109.79.
The euro weakened slightly overnight, following a report from Bloomberg that suggested the European Central Bank's inflation targets could be lowered. The common currency traded at $1.1255, compared to a low of $1.1205, Reuters said.
In economic news, the second estimate of Japan's first quarter GDP is due 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. Australia trade data for the month of April is expected at 9:30 a.m. and China May trade data is due after 10 a.m.