Asia seen to open mixed ahead of UK election, Comey testimony; oil sinks

In Asia, futures tipped a higher open for Japanese equities. Nikkei futures in Chicago added 0.08 percent to trade at 20,000 and Osaka futures gained 0.13 percent to trade at 20,010. Both were higher than the Nikkei 225's last close of 19,984.62.

Australian SPI futures edged 0.23 percent lower to trade at 5,654 compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,667.172.

In the U.S., stocks gained on Wall Street as investors digested Comey's opening remarks ahead of his testimony. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.18 percent or 37.46 points to close at 21,173.69, the S&P 500 added 0.16 percent or 3.81 points to finish the session at 2,433.14 and the Nasdaq was higher by 0.36 percent or 22.32 points to close at 6,297.38.

The dollar gained against a basket of rival currencies overnight, off a session low of 96.511, to trade at 96.748 at 6:45 a.m. HK/SIN. The dollar also strengthened to trade against the yen at 109.79.

The euro weakened slightly overnight, following a report from Bloomberg that suggested the European Central Bank's inflation targets could be lowered. The common currency traded at $1.1255, compared to a low of $1.1205, Reuters said.

In economic news, the second estimate of Japan's first quarter GDP is due 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. Australia trade data for the month of April is expected at 9:30 a.m. and China May trade data is due after 10 a.m.