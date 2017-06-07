Billionaire BFFs Warren Buffett and Bill Gates went mattress shopping and discussed the key to success

"We didn't know why were meeting each other until we met each other," said Gates, holding up a photo of him and Buffett sitting on a couch together in 1991.

"But the domain of trying to understand how the world works and what was going on, we both found each other's way of looking at that so fascinating that they had to tear us apart, and we became good old friends as of that day."

And friends don't let friends test-drive mattresses alone.

"My real vocational goal was to be a mattress tester," Buffett told Gates. "I thought that would be a terrific job. I never got that, but they did name a mattress after me: 'the Warren.'"

The two men kicked back on 'the Warren' under an ad that bears an image of the lounging CEO and the words, "Sleep soundly. You've made a wise investment."

"Now this is the way to spend your time!" said Buffett, reclining. "I wouldn't fool around with computers when I could be in this position."