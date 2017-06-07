Billionaire BFFs Warren Buffett and Bill Gates went mattress shopping and discussed the key to success

Billionaire best friends Warren Buffett and Bill Gates can't get enough of each other. They love the same books. They have the same definition of success. And, last month, at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, the two took a little field trip to Berkshire-owned "mega-store" Nebraska Furniture Mart.
In Gates' own words, they "tried out some lounge chairs, played with remote-controlled mattresses and somehow managed to get lost" in the cavernous store.
They also discussed passion, leadership and philanthropy (yes, really) and reflected on the history of their friendship.