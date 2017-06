Investors appear to be taking a breather Wednesday, ahead of a slew of events set to take place later this week.

On Thursday, British citizens will head to the polling stations to vote in the nation's general election, with investors currently eyeing the latest polls and moves in sterling for any indications on what the result might be.

Ahead of this, political parties are in their final stretch of campaigning on Wednesday, with each group hoping to secure a significant number of parliamentary seats in the election.

In the U.S., the former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify on Thursday in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, marking his first public comment since being dismissed by the U.S. president.

Thursday will also mark the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy meeting, where investors will be examining President Mario Draghi's rhetoric, when it comes to the future of ECB policy.