Brexit proponent UKIP, once compared to the Tea Party, finds itself in a serious identity crisis

Despite being located in a neighboring county to London, trains from the capital to the seaside town of Clacton-on-Sea leave only once per hour.

The town, with its sandcastles and slot machines, appears innocently provincial to those unacquainted with U.K. politics. But, its parliamentary constituency of Clacton made history in 2014 for being the first to elect a member of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) to a seat in the House of Commons. UKIP has – rightly or wrongly – been compared to the Tea Party in the U.S. and its most notable member is former leader Nigel Farage.

Having arguably achieved its endgame after the Brexit vote last June, UKIP's remarkable trajectory from single-issue pressure group to bona fide political movement representing the economically disenfranchised has lost its sparkle. The Financial Times' poll of polls currently places the party at a meager 4 percent ahead of the General Election on Thursday, peaking at just under 20 percent a year ago.