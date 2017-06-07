    ×

    Comey will testify Trump told him 'I hope you can let this go' on Flynn investigation

    • Former FBI Director James Comey's Thursday testimony for the Senate Intelligence Committee is released
    • Comey will say that Trump asked him to back off the probe into Michael Flynn
    Then-director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Comey testimony: Trump told me 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty'   

    Former FBI Director James Comey will testify Thursday that he understood President Donald Trump to be asking him to "drop" the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn when they spoke in February, according to an opening statement posted by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    "He then said, 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,'" Comey will say of an Oval Office meeting in February, confirming an account first reported in The New York Times.

    Comey will say that he interpreted the president's comment as a request that the FBI "drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December." Comey will testify, "I did not say I would 'let this go.'"

    However, the former FBI chief "did not understand the president to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign."

    Comey's testimony, based partly on written records he made after one-on-one conversations with Trump from January to April, casts additional light on Trump's behavior with the former FBI chief and the the president's possible motives for firing Comey.

    Click here for the full testimony.

    Legal ramifications

    At issue is whether Trump's comments to Comey represent obstruction of justice. Any such charge would rest heavily on the exact wording of the Trump's comment, according to Columbia University law professor John Coffee.

    Even if Trump's comments cross the legal line, it's unlikely such a charge could be brought against a sitting president, he said.

    "It's generally believed that you cannot indict a sitting president, because that would paralyze the government," said Coffee. "And because impeachment is the constitutional procedure created to remove a president."

    Coffee said an obstruction charge is also unlikely from the current Justice Department.

    "Any U.S. Attorney who brings an indictment can be overruled by the Attorney General — even if the case is meritorious," said Coffee.

    Why Comey remained silent so long

    The former FBI chief and the bureau's leadership decided not to tell the investigative team about Trump's request about Flynn, because they did not wish to "infect" the investigation. They also chose not to tell Attorney General Jeff Sessions because they expected him to recuse himself from the Russia probe, which he did.

    Aside from the Flynn events, Comey will confirm his account of his relationship with Trump that has emerged at least partially in media reports since his firing.

    Comey will say he went to a one-on-one dinner with Trump in January, where the president asked him to stay on as FBI director, even though Comey had already said he intended to stay on. He interpreted it as Trump trying have him "ask for his job and create some sort of patronage relationship," which "concerned [him] greatly."

    Trump later said "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty." Comey says he did not "move, speak, or change his facial expression in any way in the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence."

    Later in the dinner, Trump again said "I need loyalty." Comey replied that he would give "honest loyalty," to which Trump said, "that's what I want, honestly loyalty."

    Comey will testify that they may have interpreted the phrase "honest loyalty" differently. The New York Times first reported this account.

