Cramer Remix: What the dreaded rise in stocks, gold & Bitcoin means for your money   

While simultaneous upward moves in the markets might sound like good news, Jim Cramer saw one report on Wednesday preaching caution about the "everything rally."

"This morning we wake up to a starkly negative headline — here we go — in the Wall Street Journal: 'Markets Rise in Lockstep, Raising Worries of Reversal,'" the "Mad Money" host said. "The big concern? Stocks, bonds, gold and Bitcoin are all moving up in unison, which makes the market 'vulnerable to sharp reversals.'"

Cramer is never one to say that the market is immune sharp downturns, especially with a president he finds to be "capable of some acts that, let's just say, were a little unthinkable in previous administrations."

But when it comes to the trajectories of the stock, bond, gold and Bitcoin markets, Cramer did find some counterweights to the Journal's argument.