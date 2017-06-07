Cramer's lightning round: This downtrodden stock's no more than a value play

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Xerox: "Pain! No, that's for Mr. T. Look, I just don't think Xerox has any catalysts. I just can't recommend the stock. I thought that there was more to it. It's a value play, but not more than that."

Alere: "Alere's going away, Abbott's buying them. That deal will close. My charitable trust owns Abbott. I think Abbott is the next one to roar."

Huntsman Corporation: "That's another one that's being taken over. Forget it."

Xilinx: "I think Xilinx will be taken over. I think Xilinx is an inexpensive stock. [CEO] Moshe Gavrielov has really turned it around. I'm a buy, buy, buyer of Xilinx."

