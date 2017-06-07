While you weren't looking, the next fight over the debt ceiling got started

Debt ceiling could be hit this summer Friday, 26 May 2017 | 4:37 PM ET | 01:25

Despite pressure from the White House, top House Republicans haven't committed to a no-strings-attached vote on raising the nation's borrowing limit before the August recess.

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday vowed only that lawmakers would raise the debt ceiling before the country actually hits it — an event that would plunge financial markets into turmoil if it occurred and shake confidence in U.S. Treasurys, long considered one of the safest investments in the world. Ryan did not rule out the possibility of tying debt limit negotiations to broader debate of the 2018 budget.

"I'm not foreclosing any option at this time," he said.