ECB set to change language amid sluggish inflation

The European Central Bank (ECB) is prepping for its latest rate decision Thursday, but while no market watchers are expecting a change in its extraordinary monetary stimulus there could be a modification on the language for the economic risks the bank is facing.

President Mario Draghi and his team at the European Central Bank are treading a fine line: while economic data suggests that the euro zone economy is doing much better than expected, inflation is still not close to their target of below but close to 2 percent.

"The Council sounds confident enough to upgrade the balance of risks to growth, but the conviction in inflation is not there yet, with the May flash inflation print doing nothing to change this," Mark Wall, chief economist at Deutsche Bank Research, said in a note.

"However, we would still expect some soft exit expectations management, for example, talking up economic growth and tasking the internal committees to consider the options for forward guidance, deposit rate and QE (quantitative easing)."