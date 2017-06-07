A failure to cut corporate taxes would hurt stocks and the economy, former Honeywell CEO says

U.S. corporate taxes need to be reduced to encourage more companies to invest in their businesses, former Honeywell chairman and CEO Larry Bossidy told CNBC on Wednesday.

"It seems to me that capital spending has been relatively weak through the recovery. One of the reasons is because of the noncompetitive U.S. tax rate in corporations," he said on "Squawk Box."

"If that were to change, I think it would give an impetus to more capital spending," he said. "If it weren't to happen, I think it's going to hurt the market in general but it's also going to hurt the economy."

Reducing the tax burden on American companies has been a bipartisan issue. But it's been stuck over how to pay for it.

President Donald Trump and the Republicans who control Capitol Hill are pushing corporate tax reform and individual tax cuts. But tax reform has been put second on the GOP agenda, behind the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"When you look at the tax policies, I'm still enthused about what Trump is trying to do in terms of tax reform and the Affordable Care Act revisions," Bossidy said.

Two controversial proposals on how to pay for reducing corporate tax rates — eliminating the corporate interest deduction and installing a border adjustment tax on imports — could raise a trillion dollars each over 10 years.

"My guess is at the end of the day there will be a small BAT that will go in. It will go in on a phased basis. They'll be an interest deduction cap because you've got to do something to raise" the money to help pay for the package, Bossidy said.