For $25,000, this company will predict the future state of your health

What if you could look decades into the future and predict the state of your physical health? Would you make different choices today?

Geneticist J. Craig Venter wants to help you do that. Venter is the co-founder and executive chairman of Human Longevity, a San Diego-based company focused on providing gene sequencing services commercially and working on building the world's largest database of sequenced genomes.

Venter says the company is collecting "tens of millions of genomes" and using machine learning to gain insights and help customers create proactive health strategies based on the information they learn. He says that humans all differ approximately 3 percent from each other — but knowing the makeup of that unique percentage can be crucial.

"Every day we're making major discoveries because of all this data," Venter told the hosts of Squawk Box on Wednesday morning.

Visitors to Health Nucleus, the company's clinical research arm, receive information about their risks for cardiovascular, cancer, neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases. Patients undergo a full-day assessment — including cognitive testing, an electrocardiogram and an MRI — that can cost anywhere from $4,900 to $25,000.

Venter says the process has helped reveal that our cultural understanding of what a healthy person is has little to do with science, and is often inaccurate.