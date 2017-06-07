Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin on the bull market: 'We're not yet at the end'

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin expects stocks to push further into record territory.

"If we look at history we're not yet at the end of this business cycle. What's somewhat disturbing thought is we're getting closer to that moment in time. And we're getting closer to that moment in time with yet an enormous amount of accommodative monetary policy," he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

"I think this business cycle has further to go and I think the stock market's going to go with that," he said. "But what's worrisome is the firepower that we have to address the next down turn is somewhat constrained. That should worry all of us."

U.S. stocks haven't fallen more than 20 percent from a recent high since March 2009, marking the second-longest bull market in history.

