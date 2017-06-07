Here are 5 ‘high conviction’ stock picks from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.

This is our "one-stop shop for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. and Canadian research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Wednesday. The analysts are "highlighting only high conviction ideas."



Each pick is based on a six- to 12-month time horizon and represents a "snapshot" of the analysts' thinking.



Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.



1) BlackRock (BLK)



Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler has a $527 price target for BlackRock, representing 27 percent upside from Tuesday's close.