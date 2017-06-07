Here are 5 ‘high conviction’ stock picks from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.
This is our "one-stop shop for the research team's best ideas. Every U.S. and Canadian research analyst identifies and ranks up to three top stock picks," Arbin Sherchan wrote in a report Wednesday. The analysts are "highlighting only high conviction ideas."
Each pick is based on a six- to 12-month time horizon and represents a "snapshot" of the analysts' thinking.
Here are five companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.
1) BlackRock (BLK)
Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler has a $527 price target for BlackRock, representing 27 percent upside from Tuesday's close.
"BLK owns the largest ETF manager in the world in iShares, which is large across all key product segments and in most geographies. We view ETF and passive as high growth segments, and we believe BLK's iShares business will capitalize on the secular trends."