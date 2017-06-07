Getty Images |
Tapit grazes in the barn area at Churchill Downs on April 29, 2004, in Louisville, Ky.
As an active racehorse, Tapit only won three of his six races over a career plagued by lung infections. When he retired to stud in 2004, his fee was a mere $15,000, according to Racing Post. Things changed as his progeny began notching wins around the circuit. His subsequent foals won more races, and his stud fee increased to $80,000 in 2011 and $150,000 in 2014 — a full ten-fold increase from where he began a decade before.
"He's got very strong libido and fertility and everyone knows who's the boss down in the breeding shed," Hernon says.
At 16 years old, Tapit seems to have many happy years ahead of him. "He can still breed two, three mares a day," says Gainesway Stallion Manager Carl Buckler. "No problem at all."
In 2014, Racing Post reported a single share in Tapit that came with a breeding right for the duration of the stud's career was sold for $2.8 million, valuing Tapit's total worth at an estimated $140 million.
