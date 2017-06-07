Making over $35 million a year as a retiree is rather impressive — and it's maybe even more so when the retiree in question is a horse.

But it's become the norm for the racing-stallion-turned-stud known as Tapit.

The thoroughbred breeds with up to 125 mares a year at a record stud fee of $300,000 per mare, which brings Tapit's yearly earnings to over $35 million. "He's the most valuable stallion at stud in America," says Michael Hernon, director of sales at Gainesway, the Lexington, Ky., farm where Tapit resides.