If you think you can just suck up to the boss, you’re wrong, banking chief says

Bill Winters, the chief executive of Standard Chartered, is widely considered one of the best bankers of his generation.

But despite all the influential people he has met, he says the best advice he ever received came from his father when he was a teenager.

He told Winters to treat everyone with universal respect.

"Always treat the assistants well. By that he meant if you think you can just suck up to the boss, you're wrong. The boss makes the decision, but is always advised by the people around her or him.

"Make sure that you treat the next level down, whether it's the assistants or the PA, whatever, with just as much respect as you would anyone."