If you win Wednesday night's Powerball, the tax bill will leave you in tears

If you're lucky enough to win the estimated $375 million Powerball, there's one thing you need to do right away: pause.

Even before you claim your winnings, it's smart to assemble a team of experts, including a lawyer, an accountant and a financial planner, said certified financial planner Joshua Mungavin, a principal and wealth manager at Evensky & Katz / Foldes Financial in Coral Gables, Florida. They can help you make decisions like whether to establish a blind trust or other entity to claim your winnings anonymously, and offer advice on taking the payout as a lump sum or annuity.

"There needs to be some consideration of what letting the world know you won the lottery will mean for your life," he said.

Put the money in a savings account or certificate of deposit, and leave it there for at least a few months, said certified financial planner Hans-Christian Winkler, an independent advisor with ClaraPhi Advisory Network in New York.

"Emotions range up, down, sideways, and when you're emotional, excited, you tend to make the wrong decisions," he said. "Let it sink in."