As this screenshot from AppleInsider shows, iPads that run iOS 11 will soon be able to run all sorts of apps. In this picture alone we can see Slack, Safari, a video player and the calendar. The news here is the calendar widget (or presumably any other one) being popped out from the right side of the screen.

Apple discussed plenty of other features coming to iOS 11 on the iPhone and iPad this fall, including a revamped control center that provides quicker access to media controls, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other shortcuts, as well as much faster app-switching capabilities.

As a quick reminder, these are the iPhones and iPads that will support iOS 11.

