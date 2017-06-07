Magic Johnson: This is what makes LeBron James one of the 'greatest' NBA players ever

Magic Johnson was one of the greatest basketball players in his day. Now, he's giving that title to LeBron James, 32, of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Johnson, who recently spoke with CNBC as the NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors takes place, says that James has a quality that transcends other basketball stars out there: He's a true team player.

"He's special because he makes his teammates better and yet still plays at a high level himself," says Johnson.

James' teammate James Jones seems to agree. "His pride, his ego, he could easily go out and lead the league in triple-doubles every night. But his pride is about winning and making sure that his teammates are successful," he says in an interview with USA Today. "So his only thought in every situation is, 'How can I make these guys better? How can I take these guys to the promised land? How can I make these guys champions?'"

Johnson further described the three-time NBA champion and the league's four-time Most Valuable Player as a "Special guy. Special player," and "One of the greatest that has ever laced them up."